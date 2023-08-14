Mumbai News: Maharashtra Cops Awarded With Meritorious Service And Gallantry Medals

Maharashtra Police | Representative image

Mumbai: Forty Maharashtra police personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service and 33 have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry. Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Pravin Salunkhe, Vinoy Choube, Jayant Naiknaware have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. While IPS officers Pravin Padwal and Vijay Patil have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service .

Some of the 40 personnel from Maharashtra Police who were awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Rajesh Namdeo Wagh, Police Sub Inspector, Palghar, Arun Sahebrao Sawant, Deputy Superinendent, ACB Amravati, Police Inspectors Balkrishna Janardhan Hanpude Patil, Adikrao Mahadeo Pol, Maya Hanamant More, ACB Thane, Sanju Civi John, ACB Mumbai, Tanvir Ahmed Shaikh, Navi Mumbai, Manisha Sadashiv Nalawade, Arunkumar Babanrao Sapkal and Bhaskar Kadam.

Officers Rohit Ramesh Pharne, Balasaheb Janardhan Jadhav, Satish Vaman Patil, Bhaskar Sopanrao Kamble and Krishna Rajendra Kate were some of the 33 policemen who have been awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry.