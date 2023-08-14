 Mumbai News: Maharashtra Cops Awarded With Meritorious Service And Gallantry Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Maharashtra Cops Awarded With Meritorious Service And Gallantry Medals

Mumbai News: Maharashtra Cops Awarded With Meritorious Service And Gallantry Medals

Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Pravin Salunkhe, Vinoy Choube, Jayant Naiknaware have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Police | Representative image

Mumbai: Forty Maharashtra police personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service and 33 have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry. Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Pravin Salunkhe, Vinoy Choube, Jayant Naiknaware have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. While IPS officers Pravin Padwal and Vijay Patil have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service .

Some of the 40 personnel from Maharashtra Police who were awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Rajesh Namdeo Wagh, Police Sub Inspector, Palghar, Arun Sahebrao Sawant, Deputy Superinendent, ACB Amravati, Police Inspectors Balkrishna Janardhan Hanpude Patil, Adikrao Mahadeo Pol, Maya Hanamant More, ACB Thane, Sanju Civi John, ACB Mumbai, Tanvir Ahmed Shaikh, Navi Mumbai, Manisha Sadashiv Nalawade, Arunkumar Babanrao Sapkal and Bhaskar Kadam.

Officers Rohit Ramesh Pharne, Balasaheb Janardhan Jadhav, Satish Vaman Patil, Bhaskar Sopanrao Kamble and Krishna Rajendra Kate were some of the 33 policemen who have been awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry.

Read Also
31 Maharashtra cops awarded Police Medal for Gallantry; highest number of medals followed by J&K...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Sees No Takers For Elevated Road On Eastern Express Highway To Grant Road

Mumbai News: BMC Sees No Takers For Elevated Road On Eastern Express Highway To Grant Road

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police