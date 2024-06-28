Mumbai: Magistrate Climbs Down From Dias To Find Missing Files, Exposes Negligence In Court Procedures

Mumbai News: Magistrate Steps Down To Find Missing Files Amid Proceedings, Exposing Systemic Negligence In Court Procedures | Representational Image

In one of the recent incident a Magistrate from the Vasai court stepped down his dias in the midst of proceedings and started searching for the missing files which the department had failed to produce before the court, despite several reminders . It is not a rare occasion, where the officials of the lower court fail in their duties to get the files in place, in accordance with the cases listed for the day.

The magistrate by his behaviour, shamed the officials, by searching out three of the six files along with the court employees, in which the accused are languishing in the Thane jail for more than two years, just because their files failed to reach the judge’s table.

Advocate Anirudh Yadav, who is associated with NGO ‘Dard Se Humdard Tak’, works in the field of providing free legal aid to the prisoners, who cannot afford the legal fees. The NGO works on ‘Pro-Bono’ basis, which literally means for the Public- Good and fights for the needy. Advocate Yadav, thus had approached the Thane prison’s and had got the list of such prisoners who were in need of legal assistance. The list runs up to more than 100 needy case.

Advocate Yadav said,”Of the many cases, several were such, which required to be committed before the Session’s court, so as to initiate with the progress, but the state of affairs is so sorry that papers of the case, despite repeated dates, were not produced before the court by the court officials.“

“Tried of such careless attitude of the court officials, Magistrate Prashant Kulkarni, in one such hearing’s stepped down his dias and personally started searching for the files. Three of sessions court’s triable cases of accused’s named, Priya Khobragade, Sai alias Atul Bird and Sandip Sahu were found and finally they have now reached the Session’s court. However the three accused have already wasted two years of their life span, behind the bars without proceeding an inch further in the case.