Mumbai News: Lodha Waives Fees For Navratri Utsav Mandals, Ensures Facilities For Chhat Pooja | File pic

Mumbai: Guardian minister for the suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to waive the fees and fire safety charges for non-commercial Navratri Utsav mandals in the city. They will only have to pay ₹100 as a deposit fee this year. He also instructed the civic body to provide facilities during Chhat Pooja.

A joint meeting of the Navaratri Utsav Mandal and Chhat Pooja Organizers Committee was held at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday. Guardian minister Lodha and Mumbai BJP President MLA Ashish Shelar were present at the meeting. He instructed civic officials to establish a dedicated single-window system to approve mandals' applications.

BMC to set up artificial ponds for Durga idol immersion

Following his instructions, the BMC will set up artificial ponds for Durga idol immersion, sanitation facilities, cleanliness, and waste disposal, similar to those provided during Ganeshotsav. The same facilities will be available during the celebration of Chhat Pooja in the city. "It was decided to deploy police to patrol the areas and ensure complete security to prevent incidents of theft and burglary. The Nirbhaya squad will be deployed to ensure the safety of women," said an official who attended the meeting.

According to civic data, there are 1,200 Navratri Utsav Mandals, and Chhat Puja is organized at over 82 locations in the city.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Sets Up Artificial Ponds in Aarey for Ganesh Idol Immersion After Court Order

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)