Mumbai News: Lodha Calls for Ban on Udayanidhi Stalin's Entry Over Remarks Against Sanatan Dharma

Udayanidhi Stalin | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Minister of Skill Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has urged the state government to ban Udayanidhi Stalin from entering Maharashtra until he apologises for his remarks against Sanatan Dharma and withdraws them.

Sanatan culture is like a potent medicine: Lodha

"Sanatan culture is like a potent medicine that eradicates anti-national ideologies in India! Udayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has insulted the faith of millions of Hindus by speaking out against Sanatan Dharma. I urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar to ensure that Udayanidhi Stalin is prevented from entering Maharashtra until he renounces his stance on Sanatan Dharma. Allowing the entry of such individuals into Maharashtra will jeopardize the existing peaceful environment here," Lodha said in a statement released on Monday.

The minister also took to social media, where he wrote, "What right does Udayanidhi Stalin have to hurt the feelings of people by making derogatory comments about Sanatan Dharma? We will not allow him to disrupt the harmony of our state."

