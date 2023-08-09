Mumbai News: Local Services Hampered After Agitated Woman Passenger Enters Motorman's Cabin In Diva, Refuses To Move Out (WATCH)

An incident involving an agitated female passenger took place on Wednesday at Diva station, causing a delay in local train services along the main line. The woman jumped into the motorman's cabin and refused to move out despite several requests by authorities.

As per officials, the passenger in question, identified as Dipika Shinde and residing in Diva, exhibited reluctance to leave the motorman's cabin, leading to a prolonged disruption of suburban train operations. The train remained stationary at Diva from 6:52 am to 7:05 am due to this occurrence.

Central Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities have initiated legal proceedings against Dipika Shinde under relevant sections of the railway act. Dipika Shinde, who works as a lab incharge at a hospital in Chembur, admitted her involvement in the incident. Ongoing investigations are being conducted.

According to Adesh Bhagat from Diva Rail Pravasi Sangthan, the disruption arose due to a last-minute platform change decision and delayed train schedules. However, Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway, contradicted this claim, stating that the platform change at Diva was not a sudden decision. Proper announcements had been made regarding the platform change and the disruption due to a technical glitch near Nahur.

In a separate incident, nearly a hundred passengers waiting for a fast local train to CSMT on platform number four of Diva station were inconvenienced when the train was unexpectedly diverted to platform number two for operational reasons. This sudden change led to the gathering of frustrated passengers, which culminated in an irate female passenger entering the motorman's cabin.

Moreover, technical issues on another local train at Nahur and a case of chain pulling on a long-distance train at Badlapur exacerbated the overall problem.

In light of these events, suburban services along Central Railway's main line experienced delays of 15 to 20 minutes on Wednesday morning. A technical malfunction in a local train, an express train's alarm chain being pulled, and the aforementioned incident of a passenger forcefully attempting to access the motorman's cabin all contributed to the disruptions.

The Central Railway, responsible for serving approximately 41 lakh commuters on its suburban network daily, appeals to the public to refrain from pulling the alarm chain and attempting to access the motorman or guard cabins.

The Central Railway's main line runs between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad district), as well as the harbor line between CSMT-Panvel and Thane-Navi Mumbai on the trans-harbor line.

