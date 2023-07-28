Mumbai News: Leprosy Cases See Steep Rise In City

Representative image

Mumbai: There has been a marked increase in leprosy cases in Mumbai, with the proportion of advanced cases, where an individual has six or more lesions, also on the rise, according to latest medical figures.

Data show 626 cases have been recorded so far this year compared to 335 in 2021-22. Almost 60% of those afflicted are migrants and 77% of the cases are at an advanced state, the data show

Leprosy numbers expected to rise

Health officials said the numbers were expected to increase as screening and testing had come down during the pandemic, when focus shifted to Covid-19. Cases that were missed during the pandemic years are being recorded now, the officials said.

In the first pandemic year (2020-2021), the city recorded just 166 new leprosy cases, down 65% from 2019-2020 (453).

BMC Assistant Director (Leprosy) Dr Manish Renghe said a number of patients ignore symptoms of leprosy – discolouration of skin, painless ulcers on the soles of feet, etc – and only approach the hospital once serious deformities occur.

Screening of leprosy in Mumbai

“Most people [who are detected] already suffer from the disease, but due to low awareness and lack of screening, they are left out. Late detection or delay in treatment damages the nervous system and patients go to hospital only after deformities occur. There is a need for emphasis on screening in Mumbai, so these cases are detected early,” Renghe said.

Leprosy is caused by a slow-growing type of bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. The bacterial infection affects the skin and peripheral nerves and, in advanced stages, causes deformity and disfigurement.

