 Mumbai News: Law Commission Chairperson Meets CM Shinde
Law Commission chairperson Ritu Raj Awasthi on Saturday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Law Commission chairperson Ritu Raj Awasthi on Saturday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai. Shinde welcomed Awasthi with an idol of Lord Ganesh and a shawl, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. However, the purpose of the meeting is not known.

Awasthi is currently serving as the chairperson of the 22nd Law Commission of India. The Law Commission had demanded suggestions and views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the Uniform Civic Code. The extended deadline to submit suggestions ended on July 28.

