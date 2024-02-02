Mumbai News: Lakme Employee Scams Students Of ₹5.69 Lakh; Case Filed

Mumbai: The Mulund police have recently registered a case against a woman, an employee at Lakme India Academy’s Mulund branch, for cheating the company of Rs5.69 lakh. The complaint followed after Seeta Sujatha Nair, business head at Lakme India Academy, approached the police alleging that her employee Lavanya Kaul took money from 14 students who wanted to join the academy and promised them fake courses.

According to Nair’s statement to the police, Kaul was hired in September 2023 as a senior counsellor. Her job was to interact with the students who wanted to enrol on Lakme Academy’s courses, give them information about the fees, and help them in case they wanted to apply for loans to pay the fees.

In October 2023, a student Dipesh Jha who had enrolled on the course ‘Advance Cosmology’ informed Nair about Kaul’s embezzlement. Nair called Jha and her branch’s accounts admin for a meeting at the branch. “When I asked our receptionist about Kaul, he said as she heard about my visit to the branch, she picked up her bag and left the parlour and never returned,” Nair said in her statement.

In the meeting with Jha, he said that he was told by Kaul that his course would be for 12 months and the fee for it would be Rs2.10 lakh. Jha wanted to apply for a loan for the course, and Kaul assured him to help. She asked him to pay Rs63,000 to her bank account and Rs5,000 in cash.

Jha was under the impression that Kaul was looking after the rest, but later he received a call from the accounts about his fees. Meanwhile, Kaul submitted Jha’s cheques by changing the amount – which ended up being bounced due to the unavailability of money in Jha’s bank account.

When Nair contacted Kaul to ask about these, she refused to answer the call and stopped showing up at work. Nair suspected Jha was not the only student who was cheated by Kaul, hence she asked other students and 14 of them came forward.

From these 14 students, she accepted Rs3.07 lakh via bank transfer and Rs2.62 lakhs in cash – a total of Rs5.69 lakh – after assuring them their course fees will be ‘managed’. Kaur’s address which she had submitted, turned out to be bogus as well. Nair registered a case against Kaur on Wednesday for cheating and breach of trust by an employee. Police have initiated a probe into the matter.