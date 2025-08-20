Mumbai News: Lack Of Class IV Staff Keeps Psychiatric Ward At St. George Hospital Non-Functional

St. George Hospital |

Mumbai: A fully constructed psychiatric in-patient and de-addiction ward at St. George Government Hospital, part of the J.J. The Group of Hospitals, remains non-functional due to the absence of essential Class IV workers cleaners, attendants, and support staff leaving South Mumbai residents deprived of critical mental health services.

In a letter to Hasan Mushrif, Minister of Medical Education, Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Vidhan Sabha, Amin Patel raised alarm over the long-pending activation of the facility. He pointed out that while the hospital already operates a psychiatric Outpatient Department (OPD) for the community, the lack of in-patient and de-addiction services is a glaring shortcoming in the city’s healthcare system.

Patel noted that the ward is fully equipped and meets all National Medical Commission (NMC) requirements. Trained psychiatrists, doctors, and nursing staff are ready to serve patients, yet the absence of support personnel has left the facility idle. “This inaction is deeply regrettable and represents a grave loss to the community,” Patel said, adding that addiction and mental health issues are widespread in South Mumbai and require urgent attention.

Mental health experts have repeatedly emphasised the growing burden of psychiatric illnesses and substance abuse, particularly in urban centers. According to them, the non-functionality of such a facility not only denies timely treatment to patients but also undermines public trust in the healthcare system.

Patel stressed that housekeeping and support staff form the backbone of hospital operations by ensuring hygiene and patient safety. Without them, doctors and nurses cannot admit or care for patients in a secure environment. “Every day this ward remains non-functional reflects a serious lapse in administrative accountability and denies vulnerable patients the care they deserve,” he wrote.

Urging the government to intervene immediately, Patel demanded the prompt deployment of Class IV workers to operationalize the psychiatric ward. “The time for delay has long passed. Your intervention will help address the urgent mental health crisis faced by the community,” he appealed.

The Free Press Journal had reported about the rising deaths due to mental and behavioural disorders in July 2025. An RTI revealed that Maharashtra has seen a staggering 7,500 % increase in fatalities attributed to mental and behavioural disorders over just five years, from 26 deaths in 2019 to 1,919 in 2023. In 2023 alone, 61 % of these deaths—1,186 fatalities—were linked to psychoactive substance use, underlining the severity of addiction as a public health issue.