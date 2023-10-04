 Mumbai News: Kurla GRP Arrest Man For Molesting Woman On Footbridge
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Kurla GRP Arrest Man For Molesting Woman On Footbridge

Mumbai News: Kurla GRP Arrest Man For Molesting Woman On Footbridge

According to reports from Kurla GRP, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 8:20 pm as the woman was crossing a footbridge from platform number five to one. A man approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Kurla Station/ Representational image | Kamal Mishra

Government Railway Police (GRP) have apprehended a man accused of molesting a 30-year-old woman employed in a chartered accountant's office.

According to reports from Kurla GRP, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 8:20 pm as the woman was crossing a footbridge from platform number five to one. A man approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Upon noticing the assailant's actions, the woman turned to confront him, causing him to hastily flee the scene. In response to the woman's cries for help, two on-duty police constables promptly captured the suspect.

Senior Police Inspector Shardul Valmiki of Kurla GRP confirmed that the individual was apprehended, taken to the police station, and subsequently arrested following an interrogation.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Ganesh Belse and a resident of Andheri, works as a laborer.

Read Also
Mumbai: Kurla GRP nab 68-yr-old member of an all-women gang
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Booked Under Atrocities Act For Making Dean Clean Toilet Amid Row Over...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Booked Under Atrocities Act For Making Dean Clean Toilet Amid Row Over...

Mumbai News: Verdict Likely Today In Murder Case Of Hema Upadhyay, Her Lawyer 

Mumbai News: Verdict Likely Today In Murder Case Of Hema Upadhyay, Her Lawyer 

Mumbai News: Amid Criticism From Opposition, Kesarkar Holds First Meeting At New Office

Mumbai News: Amid Criticism From Opposition, Kesarkar Holds First Meeting At New Office

Mumbai News: State Back To Centralised Counselling For Dental Admissions

Mumbai News: State Back To Centralised Counselling For Dental Admissions

Income Tax Department Raids Puravankara Ltd: Alleged Tax Evasion Detected Across Multiple Cities

Income Tax Department Raids Puravankara Ltd: Alleged Tax Evasion Detected Across Multiple Cities