Mumbai News: Kurla GRP Arrest Man For Molesting Woman On Footbridge

Kurla Station/ Representational image | Kamal Mishra

Government Railway Police (GRP) have apprehended a man accused of molesting a 30-year-old woman employed in a chartered accountant's office.

According to reports from Kurla GRP, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 8:20 pm as the woman was crossing a footbridge from platform number five to one. A man approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Upon noticing the assailant's actions, the woman turned to confront him, causing him to hastily flee the scene. In response to the woman's cries for help, two on-duty police constables promptly captured the suspect.

Senior Police Inspector Shardul Valmiki of Kurla GRP confirmed that the individual was apprehended, taken to the police station, and subsequently arrested following an interrogation.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Ganesh Belse and a resident of Andheri, works as a laborer.