Mumbai News: Kandoi Fabrics, Director Buy Two Flats For ₹108.52 Crore In Malabar Hill

Mumbai: Kandoi Fabrics, manufacturer and exporter of packaging fabrics, and one of its directors have picked up a couple of luxury apartments in Lodha Malabar for a cumulative price of ₹108.52 crore. This comes within a few months of them buying four apartments in the same building.

The big ticket deal was registered on June 1 for the apartment on the 11 and 12 floors, showed the stamp duty document accessed via real estate data portal IndexTap.

The luxury project, developed by Macrotech Developers, is on Walkeshwar Road, next to Gopi Birla Memorial School.

The apartment on the 11th floor was registered in the name of Kandoi Fabrics, while the one above that is now owned by Rahul Kumar Niranjan Kumar Agarwal, Director of Kandoi Fabrics.

₹6.51 crore was paid towards stamp duty for both apartments

₹3.25 crore was paid towards stamp duty of each of the sprawling apartments of 4,643 sqft, which means a total of ₹6.51 crore was paid for both the apartments put together. They also got a total of eight car park slots in the building.

On March 23 and 29, Pradeep Laxminarayan Aggarwal and Rajesh Vijayakumar Aggarwal, both directors of Kandoi Fabrics had purchased four apartments in the same A wing of this sea facing luxury space.

As each of the real estate pieces measures 4,643 sq. ft., collectively, they had bought 18,572 sq. ft. along with 16 car parking slots by paying ₹217 crore and ₹1302 crore towards stamp duty. These were purchased on the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th floors.

