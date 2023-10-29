Mumbai News: Kandivali Police Arrest Suspect In ₹50 Lakh Fraud Case Involving Architect

Representative Image

One Faheem Hasan Siddiqui has been arrested by the Kandivali police on charges of conspiring to defraud a professional architect by enticing him with a lucrative monthly interest rate of ₹1 lakh on a ₹50 lakh investment. His alleged accomplice, Irshad Ahmed Ansari, is also implicated in the scheme, with both suspects accused of defrauding the architect out of approximately ₹50 lakh.

The victim, a resident of Jogeshwari and an architect by trade, maintains a private office in Kandivali. Faheem, an acquaintance, had visited the architect's office four years ago, disclosing his intent to launch a business venture in collaboration with Irshad. Their purported business focused on supplying equipment for the film industry.

Faheem encouraged the architect to invest in their venture, promising monthly interest of ₹1 lakh if he contributed a minimum of ₹50 lakh. Consequently, an agreement was reached, and the architect invested ₹50 lakh in their enterprise. In accordance with their agreement, Faheem issued a check to the architect, stating that he could withdraw his funds by depositing the check in the bank should he decide to cancel the contract. As per the arrangement, the architect received ₹1 lakh per month for five months. However, subsequent interest payments were not forthcoming, and both Faheem and Irshad evaded inquiries about this matter.

In response to their evasiveness, the architect attempted to deposit the check in the bank, but it bounced due to insufficient funds in the account. Upon discovering the fraudulent scheme, the architect promptly filed a complaint with the Kandivali police.

Following the complaint, the police initiated a fraud case against both Irshad and Faheem. Soon after the case was registered, both suspects went into hiding. While the search for the pair was ongoing, the police successfully apprehended Faheem Siddiqui, who had been wanted in connection with these crimes for the past six months.

