Mumbai News: Kalpataru Bags Borivali Housing Society's Redevelopment Rights

Mumbai: Mumbai-based developer Kalpataru Limited has signed a redevelopment agreement with a housing society in Borivali West. Yoganand Society has been attempting to get redeveloped since 2018 and had issued a public tender in August 2018. Since then there have been several rounds of negotiations between the developer and the society representatives.

Along with Yoganand Society, the adjoining 45-member Jaykamakshi Society, too, showed interest in getting their property redeveloped, resulting in the decision for composite redevelopment.

Value of redevelopment agreement pegged at Rs176.82 crore

Yoganand is spread over 5.75 acres and abuts Borivali West Metro Station on Link Road. Built in 1974, it houses 400 flats with two belonging to the housing society for use as administrative offices. Of the balance 398 flats, there are 395 owners, as some members own more than one apartment. The plot has 11 buildings with ground-plus-three floors. There are also two temples and three domestic help quarters.

The value of the redevelopment agreement, shared by CRE Matrix – a real estate data analytics firm, registered on March 28, 2023 – has been put at Rs176.82 crore. The copy of the document for which a stamp duty of Rs11.66 lakh was paid is available with the Free Press Journal. Including the grace period of six months, the developer has committed to a project completion period of four years.

Ever since Yoganand was built, the residents have apartments of an average 390 sqft carpet area. Post-reconstruction, new homes will have 603 sqft of carpet area. In percentage terms, it would be 54.61% larger than earlier. This is apart from getting a car parking slot.

Those intending to have bigger flats than 603 sqft have been provided the option to purchase the real estate by paying an agreed rate of Rs22,500 per sqft of carpet area for up to 100 sqft and Rs23,500 per sqft of carpet area for any additional area beyond 100 sqft. Those who want to exit the society have been provided a way out with the developer offering Rs21,500 per sqft of carpet area.

From the developer, each society member will get Rs5 lakh in hardship compensation, Rs25,000 towards shifting and re-shifting charges. During the first year, the rental compensation has been put at Rs23,000 that will increase by 10% annually to Rs25,300, Rs27,830 and Rs30,613 in the subsequent years.

An email to comment on the redevelopment did not elicit a response from Kalpataru Ltd.

This isn’t the first redevelopment project for Kalpataru Limited. Around 500 homebuyers in Kalpataru Radiance, which was part of Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon had a tough time in getting their rightful shelter, as the project was stuck. They held several protests against the developer. It was only in April that Occupation Certificate was issued to the project, providing a sigh of relief to the homebuyers.

Kalpataru Limited has also been following up to redevelop the landmark Suman Nagar Society at Chembur, but has not succeeded so far.

On the other hand, the homebuyers of Kalpataru Immensa too have been running pillar-to-post to get possession of their flats. This housing project in Thane is stuck leaving the homebuyers in the lurch.