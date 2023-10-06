 Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Planned on Western Railway for Maintenance Work, Check Details
Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Planned on Western Railway for Maintenance Work, Check Details

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Jumbo Block Planned on Western Railway for Maintenance Work, Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) station from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). 

Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Read Also
Western Railway's Crackdown on Ticketless Travel Continues, Collects Over ₹81.18 Cr in Fines
article-image

