Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Planned on Western Railway for Maintenance Work, Check Details

Jumbo Block Planned on Western Railway for Maintenance Work, Check Details

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) station from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local).

Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

