Mumbai News: Juhu Man Cheated By Neighbour Of ₹2.65 Lakh In Loan Fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Juhu police have booked a man for cheating his neighbour to the tune of Rs 2.65 lakh by impersonating as a private bank employee offering loan at a “promising” rate of interest.

The complainant, Rihan Nagvekar, an accountant with a private firm took a loan of Rs19 lakh from DHFL Bank Home Loan in 2016. In February 2022, his neighbour, Tanil Chipkar, visited his office and claimed to be working as an executive officer at IDFC First Bank. Chipkar offered Nagvekar a lower interest rate and convinced him to transfer his loan to IDFC First with an additional benefit of Rs7 lakh. He assured Nagvekar that his bank would provide Rs26 lakh at an interest rate of 6.91%.

Accused Chipkar Repeatedly Asked Money From Nagvekar

Chipkar requested Rs 9,500 as processing fees, which the former promptly transferred. Chipkar then asked for Rs6,500 as application fee, following which he received the copy of a letter on bank’s letterhead purportedly indicating the approval of Rs26 lakh as loan. Chipkar further requested Rs24,500 for stamp duty and continued to extract various sums under the pretext of various bank-related tasks. In March 2022, Chipkar informed Nagvekar that his loan money would be credited to his bank account but he needed to pay Rs 24,000 as EMI in advance. Over several months, Nagvekar paid Rs 2,65,535 to Chipkar’s account. However, when his loan didn’t get transferred to IDFC First even after six to seven months, he realised he had been duped, prompting him to register a case against Chipkar.

