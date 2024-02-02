Mumbai News: Joy In Elderly Home With Music And Games

Representational photo

Mumbai: Members of the Samanwaya Senior Citizens Association, Andheri, a group consisting of over 500 retired professionals, visited residents of the Aaji Care Assisted Living Centre at Versova on Thursday evening.

The visitors interacted with the residents, entertaining them with songs and games. They were joined by actor Shamita Shetty who celebrated her birthday with the senior citizens.

The event was organised by Prakash Borgaonkar, executive director of Anand Vridhashram Seva Trust, Palghar, who holds such programmes as part of his ‘Elder for Elders’ project.

“The number of elderly is increasing and so are their issues. Many senior citizens are well off but do not know how to spend their spare time. On the other hand, some seniors are needy, disadvantaged, and confined to the bed. They want someone to help them or be with them,” said Borgaonkar, explaining the idea behind the project.

The visitors entertained the residents of the home with songs from Hindi and Marathi films. Kishore Prabhu, a member of Samanwaya Senior Citizens Association, who sang at the event, said, “We are an active senior citizens’ group and we have an activity centre where our members come to play games and to socialise. The visit to the elders’ home is something we do every few months,” said Prabhu who retired from a job abroad.

In addition to their visits to senior homes, the association members also conducted workshops to familiarise the elderly with the use of mobile applications for their banking needs.