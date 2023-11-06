Mumbai News: Jarange On A State-Wide Tour Again | File pic

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday said he will set out on a tour of Maharashtra after the Diwali festival to meet Marathas and make them aware about the issue of reservation for the community.

Jarange-Patil was talking to reporters after NCP MLA Rohit Pawar met him at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where the activist is admitted since he ended his indefinite fast on November 2.

“The tour is not finalised yet. It will be finalised today. I will visit various regions of Maharashtra. There will be four steps of the tour and it may begin from the Vidarbha region," Jarange-Patil added.

The activist earlier visited parts of western Maharashtra before he went on a hunger strike last month during the second phase of agitation for the Maratha quota. All his rallies evoked huge response. His rallies culminated in a mega rally at his village on October 14 which saw presence of people from across Maharashtra boosting the morale of the Maratha community.

