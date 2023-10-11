Mumbai News: Jail Constable Dismissed for Attempting to Smuggle Ganja into Arthur Road Prison | file pic

Mumbai: A jail constable of Arthur Road prison was dismissed after he was caught attempting to smuggle ganja inside the prison, officials said on Wednesday.

A jail official stated, "since Vivendra Naik attempted to illegally supply drugs to the prison inmates, the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General Prisons and Correctional Service, Maharashtra State, dismissed him from service in accordance with the provisions of the law."

Search conducted after suspicious behaviour

According to jail officials, Mumbai Central Jail staffer Vivendra Naik, a jail constable, was on night shift duty on October 6 when Jail Officer Deepak Suryaji Sawant suspected something hidden in Naik's undergarment during a body search process. The suspicion grew stronger when Naik tried to leave through the main gate, refusing to be searched. The jail officer and other staffers on duty then escorted Naik to the office of the Jail Superintendent and conducted a body search in his presence. The search led to the discovery of eight capsules inside a plastic container in his innerwear. One of the capsules was opened, revealing a ganja-like substance weighing 71 grams. A case was registered against Naik at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and he was arrested in connection with the incident.