Mumbai News: IT Department Records 30 Lakh Audit Reports Filed On E-Portal Till September 30

Over 30 Lakh audit reports filed on IT e-portal | Pixabay

The Income-tax Department appreciates taxpayers and tax professionals for making compliances in time with respect to the filing of Tax Audit Reports (TARs) and other audit reports in Form No. 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc.

More than 30.75 lakh audit reports, including about 29.5 lakh Tax Audit Reports, have been filed for AY 2023-24 on the e-filing portal till the end of the due date.

To facilitate the taxpayers, extensive outreach programmes were carried out.

55.4 lakh outreaches

Around 55.4 lakh outreaches were done through e-mails, SMSs, and social media, along with information messages on the Income Tax portal to create awareness among the taxpayers to file the Tax Audit Reports and other audit forms within the due date. Various user awareness videos were uploaded on the Income Tax portal to provide guidance. Such concerted efforts have been helpful to the taxpayers and tax authorities professionals in filing the audit reports within the due date.

The e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic, providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing the audit reports. This smooth filing experience has been appreciated by professionals on various platforms including social media.

Read Also IT minister Ravi Prasad launches e-filing portal of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

E-filing help desk

The e-filing help desk team has handled approximately 2.36 lakh queries from the taxpayers in the month of September, 2023 supporting the taxpayers and tax professionals proactively during the filing period, helping them resolve any complexity involved. The support from the helpdesk was provided through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex, and co-browsing sessions.

The help desk team also supported resolution of queries received on the Twitter handle of the Department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers/ stakeholders, and providing assistance to them on different issues on a near real-time basis. Various webinars related to filing Audit forms were conducted to guide the Tax professionals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)