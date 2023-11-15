 Mumbai News: Indian Railways Launches Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train From CSMT, To Cover Iconic Destinations Across Country
Mumbai News: Indian Railways Launches Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train From CSMT, To Cover Iconic Destinations Across Country

The train, offering Economy, Comfort, and Deluxe options, aims to showcase India's rich cultural and religious heritage to both domestic and international tourists.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train | FPJ

In a move to promote Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiatives, Indian Railways, in collaboration with IRCTC, is set to launch the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. Departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 17th November 2023, the circular route will cover iconic destinations such as Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Guntakal, Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Kochuveli, and back to CSMT on 25th November 2023.

The train, offering Economy, Comfort, and Deluxe options, aims to showcase India's rich cultural and religious heritage to both domestic and international tourists. Halts for boarding and deboarding include major stations like Thane, Pune, Solapur, Kanyakumari, and more.

"With the aim of promoting the noble tourism concepts of Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat as envisioned by Government of India, Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

"These theme-based trains have been conceptualized to showcase the rich cultural and religious heritage of Bharat to the domestic tourists as well as to the international tourists. 

This IRCTC tourist train will be an all-inclusive tour package offering 3 options-Economy, Comfort and Deluxe and includes train fare, meals, stay and transport," he said.

