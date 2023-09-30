Mumbai News: INDIA To Hold 'Main Bhi Gandhi' March On October 2

INDIA To Hold 'Main Bhi Gandhi' March On October 2 | File pic

Mumbai: The Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance announced a foot march in Mumbai on October 2 to protest the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) divide-and-rule policy across the nation. The foot march, organized on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as well as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, aims to deliver a strong response to the BJP's agenda of divisive politics. The decision was made during a joint press conference held by the INDIA alliance in Mumbai.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi Promises Caste Census If Congress Voted To Power In Madhya Pradesh

'Hatred is being spread all over..': Varsha Gaikwad

Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress President, presided over the press conference and stated that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and way of life represent the entire nation's narrative. "Hatred is being spread all over the country. How can this be eradicated? Through Mahatma Gandhiji and his ideals and ideology. The march will be silent and non-violent to ensure that his way of life is not forgotten. Many NGOs will also be present at the march. We appeal to people to join in large numbers," Gaikwad said.

She added, "Any form of division, be it caste, race, or unrest among communities, is a product of the BJP and RSS' divisive and malicious politics. During international visits, PM Modi pays respects at Mahatma Gandhiji's statues, but his assassins are respected back here in India."

Along with the Congress, Rakhi Jadhav and Vidya Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Abu Asim Azmi from the Samajwadi Party, Priti Menon from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), A Meeran from DMK, Samya Korde from PWP, Shailendra Kamble from CPI (M), Amit Jha and Sachin Bansode from Janata Dal (United), Mohammed Iqbal from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Prakash Reddy from the Communist Party of India were also present at the conference.

Abu Asim Azmi from the Samajwadi Party remarked, "The Central Government pursues a divide-and-rule policy. We have witnessed this in recent years. They invoke Gandhi's name and yet act in opposition to his beliefs and ideals. We need to rid ourselves of them."

Priti Menon stated that the current government does not work for the people. "They work to create divisions between religions and castes. During these times, we want to showcase Gandhiji's vision. They have systematically undermined his ideals over the past few years," she said.

Read Also Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 6 Places You Must Visit In India To Know More About Mahatma Gandhi

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)