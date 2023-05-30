Mumbai News: Inactive society members barred from voting, contesting, nomination

Mumbai: Inactive members in a cooperative society, including housing societies, will be barred from contesting elections, voting and nomination.

On Tuesday, in a cabinet meeting, the state government made an amendment to the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, in this regard.

From now, non-active members cannot be elected on any of the managing committee positions.

Who is an inactive member of a cooperative society?

The legislation defines an inactive member as an individual who did not attend at least one meeting of the general body (including annual general body and special general body) within a period of five years.

There have been instances where inactive members have adversely affected the operations of societies.

“Taking this fact into consideration, it was decided to reinstate the omitted provisions. This will introduce a new definition of active member, members of all co-operative societies who do not attend at least one meeting of the board of directors in a period of five years and do not take any benefit of the services of the co-operative society as specified in the bye-laws of the society will be treated as inactive members. A provision shall be included that an active member who fails to participate in the affairs of the organisation and use the services to a minimum extent from time to time shall cease to be an active member and shall not be entitled to vote,” read a briefing note.

The government will also make provisions to prevent a non-active member from being elected, accepted or nominated as a designated officer of the cooperative body.

