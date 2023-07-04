Mumbai News: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall | Representative image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Mumbai today and a ‘yellow’ alert (stay updated about potential severe weather) for tomorrow and Friday.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday 8.30pm, the IMD’s observatories at Colaba and Santacruz recorded 42mm and 20mm, respectively. Rainfall intensity was high in Bandra, Antop Hill and Dadar area.

Rainfall till Saturday in City

In its five-day forecast, the Met said that rainfall will continue in Mumbai till Saturday but the intensity would vary. “Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya (central) Maharashtra on July 5 and 6,” it said.

Five incidents of tree and tree branches falling were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. One incident of wall collapsing and three incidents of short circuits were reported in Mumbai.

There is 2,55,622 million liter water stock available in all seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. It is 17.66% water stock of total capacity of stock, excluding reserves. According to the BMC, the present water stock is 3% higher than last year. There was 1,93,310 million liter water stock in lakes.

