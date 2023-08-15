Mumbai News: IMA Hits Back After Generic Rx Directive | representative pic/Pixabay

Mumbai: Days after the National Medical Commission (NMC) directed all doctors to only prescribe generic medicines, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought the urgent intervention from the government. The IMA raised concerns against action and penalties if the directives were not followed and stated that they should not be forced to do the work of chemists and prescribe “poor quality drugs” to patients. They also demanded a fool-proof system to ensure quality before switching to generic drugs.

NMC is taking “ill-advised steps”

The IMA said that the “ill-advised steps” taken by the NMC is an “emergency situation” as it directly affects patient care and safety. “Running trains without tracks is how the present promotion of generic drugs by the NMC appears to be,” the IMA said, adding that the measure is like “shifting the choice from a trained medical practitioner to a chemist”.

“If doctors are not allowed to prescribe branded drugs, then why should such drugs be licensed at all, given that they can be dispensed only on medical prescription,” the IMA retorted.

Demanding that the decision be deferred, the IMA stated in its release, “The biggest impediment to generic drugs is the uncertainty about their quality as quality control in India is very weak. Moreover, less than 0.1% of the drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality.”