Mumbai News: Illegal Arms Supplier Arrested, Pistols And Ammunition Seized From Gorakhpur By Malad Police

Illegal Arms Supplier Arrested, Pistols And Ammunition Seized From Gorakhpur By Malad Police |

Mumbai: The Malad Police have arrested Ravindra, also known as Raghavendra Pandey, an illegal arms supplier, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police seized three country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges, one foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 10 12-bore cartridges, and a Maruti Suzuki Scorpio.

Investigation Triggered by Tip-Off

The police received information about Pandey from his associate, Dheeraj Upadhyay, who was arrested on September 16 in Malad with two country-made pistols and live cartridges. According to DCP Sandeep Jadhav, PSI Rafiq Gavandi received a tip-off that a man was roaming near the Yatri Hotel in Malad West with illegal weapons. A police team under Senior Inspector Dushyant Chavan apprehended Upadhyay and recovered the weapons.

Network Uncovered

The investigation revealed that Upadhyay has five cases registered against him at Kasturba Marg, Dahisar, Samta Nagar, and MHB Colony police stations. During interrogation, he disclosed that Ravindra Pandey supplied him weapons from Gorakhpur. Following this lead, a Malad police team traveled to Gorakhpur and arrested Pandey. Authorities are now probing the origin of the weapons and identifying others involved in the network.