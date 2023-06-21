 Mumbai News: Illegal Activation Of 99 SIM Cards, 1 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Illegal Activation Of 99 SIM Cards, 1 Arrested

Mumbai News: Illegal Activation Of 99 SIM Cards, 1 Arrested

The accused was a part of an eight-member gang that activated 123 such cards, with 99 being from a single point of sale in Mumbai.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Representative Photo

In the case of 99 SIM cards registered and activated illegally by using Aadhar cards and fingerprints of unsuspecting customers, the MHB police have arrested one person.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Aadhaar Cards Misused To Activate 99 SIM Cards, 8 Booked by MHB Police
article-image

The accused was a part of an eight-member gang that activated 123 such cards, with 99 being from a single point of sale in Mumbai. The demo mobile number was officially registered in the name of a Borivali-based office.

Read Also
Mumbai: 11,000 SIM cards activated with fake documents in 2 yrs
article-image

The accused has been identified as Sheru Chavan, 30, and the complainant in the case was a nodal officer of a telecom firm.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber-crooks in SIM block fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

NCP Celebrates Gaddar Day in Pune After Raut Writes to UN to declare June 20 'World Traitors Day';...

NCP Celebrates Gaddar Day in Pune After Raut Writes to UN to declare June 20 'World Traitors Day';...

Mumbai News: 17% Surge In Entrapment Cases In 2023 Till Now, Show ACB Statistics

Mumbai News: 17% Surge In Entrapment Cases In 2023 Till Now, Show ACB Statistics

Mumbai Police Files Case Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi

Mumbai Police Files Case Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi

Mumbai News: Illegal Activation Of 99 SIM Cards, 1 Arrested

Mumbai News: Illegal Activation Of 99 SIM Cards, 1 Arrested

Mumbai News: Two Held For Demanding ‘Hafta’ From Tea Vendor

Mumbai News: Two Held For Demanding ‘Hafta’ From Tea Vendor