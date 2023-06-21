Mumbai News: Illegal Activation Of 99 SIM Cards, 1 Arrested

Representative Photo | Representative Photo

In the case of 99 SIM cards registered and activated illegally by using Aadhar cards and fingerprints of unsuspecting customers, the MHB police have arrested one person.

The accused was a part of an eight-member gang that activated 123 such cards, with 99 being from a single point of sale in Mumbai. The demo mobile number was officially registered in the name of a Borivali-based office.

The accused has been identified as Sheru Chavan, 30, and the complainant in the case was a nodal officer of a telecom firm.