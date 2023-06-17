Mumbai News: House Help Held For Molesting Employer, Theft Of ₹1 Lakh

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man working as a house help was taken into custody for alleged unlawful entering into his female employer's bedroom, sexually assaulting her, and then stealing ₹1 lakh in cash from her cupboard before fleeing the scene.

As per news reports, the incident occurred during the early hours of June 3, and the suspect was apprehended last week.

Husband on business trip, woman alone at home

A police officer handling the case revealed, "The victim's husband is involved in the construction industry, and the couple employs approximately 10 household staff. At the time of the incident, the woman's husband was on a business trip abroad."

The accused entered the complainant's bedroom when she was asleep at approximately 3 am. He took cash from her cupboard, and then proceeded to make unwanted advances.

The 42-year-old woman raised an alarm, and by the time the other household staff members were alerted, the accused had managed to escape from the premises.

"Upon investigation, it was discovered that the cupboard door was partially open, and upon inspection, the woman found that Rs 1 lakh in cash was missing," an officer reported.

Accused apprehended

With the assistance of additional technical evidence, the police located him at a residence in south Mumbai, where he was found asleep.

The suspect was taken to the police station, where he subsequently admitted to committing the crimes and was arrested.

A case has been registered at Gamdevi police station under Sections 381 (theft by a servant or employee of property in the possession of the employer), 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), and 448 (punishment for house trespass).