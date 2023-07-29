Mumbai News: House Collapses In Dharavi, 1 Injured

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman was injured in a house collapse incident in Dharavi on Saturday morning. She was rescued from the debris and admitted to civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment. As a precautionary measure, nearby tenements were vacated, the civic official said.

The ground-plus-one storey structure on 90 Feet Road, near Ganesh Mandir, collapsed around 8.15am. A woman identified as Priya Selva Raj was trapped under the debris of the first floor. The officials of G-North ward and Mumbai Fire brigade immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The structure she lived in was dilapidated and the debris has been removed, officials said.

In a similar incident in June at Ramabai Ambedkar Colony in Ghatkopar East, a portion of the first floor collapsed onto a nearby room, injuring four persons.

Read Also Mumbai: Woman dies after forest land wall collapses on house in Mulund

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)