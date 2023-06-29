 Mumbai News: Hotel Owner Booked After Worker Falls to Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Hotel Owner Booked After Worker Falls to Death

Mumbai News: Hotel Owner Booked After Worker Falls to Death

The complainant alleged that the company owner had not made any safety arrangements for workers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Hotel Owner Booked After Worker Falls to Death | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar Police have registered a case against a contractor after a worker died while repairing the ceiling of The Lalit Hotel in Andheri on Thursday.

According to police, Ratilal Rajbhar, the father of the deceased worker, said that both he and his son Sahil work in the E-Light Enterprises company and their job is to install, repair and paint seats. Sahil was asked by Royal Rodrigues, the owner of the company, to do the repair work on the roof of the hotel. During work, the POP seat broke and Sahil fell from the seven floors into the lobby of the hotel. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. The case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Rodrigues. The complainant alleged that the company owner had not made any safety arrangements for workers.

Read Also
Thane: 2 labourers dead, one seriously injured at construction site in B Cabin area
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-Mumbai VC To Head Panel To Study Implications Of UCC

Mumbai: Ex-Mumbai VC To Head Panel To Study Implications Of UCC

Mumbai: MMRDA Removes 84.80KM Of Metro Barricades, Clears Road For Smooth Traffic

Mumbai: MMRDA Removes 84.80KM Of Metro Barricades, Clears Road For Smooth Traffic

Mumbai: Residents Accuse BMC of Proposed Underground Parking & Construction Over Patwardhan Park

Mumbai: Residents Accuse BMC of Proposed Underground Parking & Construction Over Patwardhan Park

Mumbai: Alert Rickshaw Driver Aids In Nabbing Chain-Snatcher

Mumbai: Alert Rickshaw Driver Aids In Nabbing Chain-Snatcher

Mumbai: Flush Water From 4 Slums To Go Back To Toilets As Part Of Water Treatment

Mumbai: Flush Water From 4 Slums To Go Back To Toilets As Part Of Water Treatment