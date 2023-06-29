Mumbai News: Hotel Owner Booked After Worker Falls to Death | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar Police have registered a case against a contractor after a worker died while repairing the ceiling of The Lalit Hotel in Andheri on Thursday.

According to police, Ratilal Rajbhar, the father of the deceased worker, said that both he and his son Sahil work in the E-Light Enterprises company and their job is to install, repair and paint seats. Sahil was asked by Royal Rodrigues, the owner of the company, to do the repair work on the roof of the hotel. During work, the POP seat broke and Sahil fell from the seven floors into the lobby of the hotel. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. The case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Rodrigues. The complainant alleged that the company owner had not made any safety arrangements for workers.