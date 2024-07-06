Mumbai News: Hostel Owner Booked Under BNS For Affair On Marriage Pretext | Representational Image

A hostel owner has been booked for allegedly establishing physical relations with a woman and later threatening her when she told him about her pregnancy. The complaint of the 35-year-old real estate businesswoman was lodged on July 4 under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of new crime law – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She further alleged that the accused, Richpal Singh, made derogatory comments against her caste.

According to the victim, she is a divorcee and lives in hostels, while Singh runs one such facility located at Rebello Road, Bandra West. During her stay there in May, she met Singh and they became friends. She further said that they fell in love and he established physical relations under the pretext of marriage. However, when she informed him about her pregnancy, he refused to marry her, asking her not to contact him further and even blocked her number.

Later, she discovered that Singh was married and had two children. His wife contacted her and threatened to commit suicide if she did not leave her husband, said the FIR. After a few days, the accused contacted her, saying that he would meet her once every two months and talk to her once every four days. However, he warned her not to visit his village or face dire consequences.