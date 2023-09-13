Mumbai News: HC Proposes To Evolve Scheme Requiring Non-Consenting Tenants To Secure Potential Costs

Bombay HC | PTI

Expressing frustration over redevelopment projects being stalled by a single opposing or non-consenting tenant, the Bombay High Court has announced its intention to establish an equitable scheme for future cases. Under this proposed scheme, any tenant opposing a redevelopment project will be required to secure potential costs, including amounts owed to other tenants who are temporarily displaced, before their petition can be heard or any interim or ad-interim relief can be granted.

On September 8, a division bench comprising Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata dismissed a petition filed by a company based in Byculla, which had claimed a 1,000 sq. ft. space in the rehabilitation building for its commercial premises and had subsequently refused to vacate the same. The detailed 35-page order was made available on Wednesday.

Raj Bucket Factory, occupying 3,750 sq. ft. in the "Rangwala Compound" at Jacob Circle in Byculla, contended that it should receive a larger area based on information it acquired in 2009 regarding the difference in area entitlement. This redevelopment project is being undertaken by Godrej Residency Pvt Ltd.

However, the court observed that the notice issued by the petitioner in 2022 maintained that it was entitled to a permanent alternate accommodation of 3,750 sq. ft.

“We find it utterly fantastic that any tenant in occupation of any premises in a city like Mumbai, where the price of land is more than the value of gold, should say — and should expect the Court to believe — that the tenant did not know what area it was occupying and that it only came to learn much later that it actually had a tenancy of as much as a 1000 sq ft more. We say that it is utterly fantastic because this is a city where entire families are forced to live together in no more than 100 sq ft or thereabouts. How a tenant running a commercial enterprise could be so totally unaware of the area under occupation is unexplained,” remarked the bench.

The court noted that like developers, even the tenants should not retract from their commitment. “It is impossible for any development to proceed … if tenants are constantly allowed to shift goal posts like this,” the court added.

It also added that there is nothing in law that allows tenants to dictate to the Municipal Corporation or to a developer what form the redeveloped premises must take, let alone the site or the location of it. Those are matters between the planning authority and the developer.

The judges said that “ordinarily” they would have imposed on the petitioner since “an extraordinary amount of extremely scarce judicial time has been spent on this and quite needlessly”.

“We understand, however, that in a city like Mumbai development and redevelopments are also matters of displacement of persons, businesses etc and these are not only complicated but are difficult at different levels. We, therefore, exercise our discretion and refrain from making any order of costs which we would otherwise have done,” it added.

The court remarked that an individual’s private and narrow concern cannot be permitted to prejudice others who are not even joined to the petition.

“Let us forget about the costs, however significant these may be, to the developer or the NOC holder. But not a thought is spared to the condition of other tenants and occupants. Some of them are still in transit accommodation. Others are outside on transit rent. The development of their rebuilt premises for re-accommodation is delayed for months and even years together and all of this comes at precisely zero cost to the opposing tenants,” the court said while dismissing the petition.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)