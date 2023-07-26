Mumbai News: HC Orders Customs To Unseal Company, Says It Does Not Have Power To Seal

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Sealing of a premises by the Customs department when it does not have explicit power to do so amounts to drastic action, which results in “tinkering with substantive rights of a person” to hold, use and occupy an immovable property, the Bombay High Court observed. It also opined that the power to search cannot mean a power to seal.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain, on July 25, directed the Customs authorities to unseal the Navi Mumbai premises of Narayan Power Solutions, a Navi Mumbai based company.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by the company through advocate Sujay Kantawala seeking direction to the authorities to unseal their office premises. Kantawala argued that under the Customs Act, the Customs department does not have the authority and jurisdiction to seal premises.

Section 105 of Customs Act

Agreeing, the HC said the Customs authorities would not have an explicit power under section 105 of the Customs Act to seal the premises. “A power to seal the premises is a drastic power. In our opinion, such powers cannot be exercised unless the same is expressly conferred by law,” the bench said.

It added, “It results in tinkering with substantive rights of a person to hold, use and occupy any immovable property. The property may be used for the business purposes or otherwise, hence, any action to seal the premises would have a direct bearing and effect on legal rights of the person to use and occupy the premises as guaranteed by Article 300A of the Constitution.”

Sealing would lead to direct violation of fundamental rights

The judges also observed that the action of sealing would amount to suspension or taking away of such legal right and it would adversely affect the right to carry on business, which is a fundamental right as guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The advocate said that the company was willing to cooperate in any investigation the Customs department intends to undertake and also it would not have any grievance if its premises were searched. However, the Customs department claimed the company was not cooperating with the investigation and hence its premises were sealed.

To this, the judges remarked that Customs authorities had straightaway resorted to take a drastic action against the company.

Considering that the company was willing to cooperate with the investigation, the HC has asked the Customs authorities to unseal the office premises and undertake search.

