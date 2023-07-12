Mumbai News: HC Directs DRT Registrar To File PIL Reply Seeking Video Conference Facilities For Litigants, Lawyers

Bombay High Court |

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the registrar of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) to file reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking video conference facilities for litigants and lawyers in the tribunal.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpura seeking video conference facilities in all courts and tribunals across the State.

However, the bench noted that the high court already has a facility for hybrid hearing and initiatives were being taken for district courts. Hence, it directed Nedumpura to restrict the plea to facilities in DRTs.

Restrict plea to DRTs

“We asked you to restrict the plea to DRTs. As regards issues of High Court and district courts, initiatives have been taken. Work for district court is going on,” said Justice Jamdar.

The court then issued notice to the DRT registrar and asked the registrar to place on record steps being taken to provide facilities of video conference hearings.

The court also said that district courts were taking efforts as some judicial orders in the regard were passed. Hence, it said that the high court ought not take efforts on the judicial side when all efforts were being taken on the administrative side.

District courts taking efforts

“District courts are taking efforts, and judicial orders were passed. We do not need to take efforts on the judicial side when all efforts are being taken on the administrative side,” the bench noted.

It added that Justice Gautam Patel of the high court was conducting online hearings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all proceedings in courts and tribunals in Maharashtra and Goa were successfully conducted online.

The HC has kept the plea for hearing on August 23.