Mumbai News: HC Bats For Biometric Identification In SRA Survey

Bombay HC | PTI

Batting for biometric identification as part of the survey of properties for redevelopment projects, the Bombay high court has said that such a survey is necessary to “prevent fraud, illegality and trafficking in rehab units and entitlements”.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale noted in its order that “the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has resumed the work of a biometric identification as part of the survey of the suit property” in addition to routinely conduct Aadhaar-based verification as well.

Wadala society had sought order to slum authority on identification

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Ambedkar Nagar Kokari Agar Cooperative Housing Society at Wadala over alleged irregularities in its redevelopment. The society had sought that the slum authority be directed to undertake proper identification of the tenants for the rehabilitation purpose.

The judges had, in an earlier hearing, suggested that the SRA use a biometric system for identification purpose. The HC suggestions came in view if it handling several matters pertaining to alleged irregularities in slum rehabilitation schemes, including individuals having collected excess amounts and have obtained multiple allotments.

SRA must routinely conduct Aadhaar-based verification: HC

“… we make it clear that using biometrics is a suggestion that came from us. It has to be seen in a particular context: we have noted in orders in other matters that for want of adequate biometric identification, there is wholesale racketeering in rehab units and entitlements. We have previously noted how individuals have collected amounts in excess of Rs. 3 crores, obtained multiple allotments, obtained separate allotments within a family and so forth to the end of the chapter,” the bench noted in its order.

The bench was informed on the last occasion that some form of biometric identification has been going on since 2016 but it was our suggestion that SRA must now routinely conduct Aadhaar-based verification as well.

The judges also remarked that in several matters they have expressed their disapproval over political interference and emphasised that they will not tolerate such interferences.

In this case too, the petitioner society has alleged that a local MLA had called a meeting at the SRA office.

“We will not permit any political personage other than a Cabinet Minister or an official with the Urban Development or Housing Department to hold a meeting in the offices of the SRA. Other persons, no matter how politically influential they are or claim to be are not permitted to interfere with the working of the SRA. Otherwise, we will draw the necessary (and inevitable) inferences,” the judges averred.

The bench added that the biometric survey by SRA and further Aadhaar-based identification is necessary to prevent fraud, illegality and trafficking in rehab units and entitlements. “When, therefore, biometric surveys by the SRA are stalled, the only conclusion is one that suggests itself. We need say no more,” it added.

The HC has directed the police authorities over the jurisdiction of the Wadala Truck Terminal Police Station to provide all necessary assistance to the SRA on request.