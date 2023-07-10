 Mumbai News: GRP Increases Patrolling Time In Women Coaches After Sexual Harassment Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: GRP Increases Patrolling Time In Women Coaches After Sexual Harassment Incident

Mumbai News: GRP Increases Patrolling Time In Women Coaches After Sexual Harassment Incident

GRP officials announced on Monday that they have increased patrolling in women's compartments and initiated an awareness program aimed at educating commuters about safety precautions and emergency helpline numbers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
File

In response to a recent incident of sexual assault on a 20-year-old college student aboard a moving suburban train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has taken proactive measures to enhance the safety of women commuters increase the patrolling time.

GRP officials announced on Monday that they have increased patrolling in women's compartments and initiated an awareness program aimed at educating commuters about safety precautions and emergency helpline numbers.

The awareness program, which commenced last week, aims to empower women with knowledge on safeguarding themselves while traveling on Mumbai's suburban trains. Sandip Bhajibhakre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for GRP Western Railway, explained, "We have started the awareness program for women commuters. We are informing them about the precautions they can take while traveling and the phone numbers they can call in case of emergencies."

"Recognising the need for a visible police presence, additional personnel  in women's compartments  has been deployed to ensure the safety and security of passengers. Moreover, the duty hours for police officers on trains have been extended from 9 pm to 9 am, as opposed to the previous schedule of 9 pm to 6 am," said an official 

These measures come as a response to the alarming incident that occurred on June 14, where a young college student fell victim to a sexual assault on a moving suburban train during the early hours. The incident raised concerns about the security of women traveling alone, prompting the GRP to take immediate action to address the issue.

Read Also
Mumbai: Opposition Slams 'Double Engine' Govt Over Sexual Attack On Girl In Train
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Firm Provides Key Equipment For Chandrayaan-3

Mumbai Firm Provides Key Equipment For Chandrayaan-3

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Goa Gutkha Owner Jagdish Joshi, Suspends Sentence

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Goa Gutkha Owner Jagdish Joshi, Suspends Sentence

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Laser Show At Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Deck On Malabar Hill

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Laser Show At Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Deck On Malabar Hill

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Doctor Loses ₹1.40 Lakh After Ordering Samosas Online

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Doctor Loses ₹1.40 Lakh After Ordering Samosas Online

Dog Bite Cases On The Rise In Maharashtra, Mumbai Tops List With 41,828 in 2023

Dog Bite Cases On The Rise In Maharashtra, Mumbai Tops List With 41,828 in 2023