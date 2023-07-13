 Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹21 Lakh Seized by Airport Customs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Gold Worth ₹21 Lakh Seized by Airport Customs

Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹21 Lakh Seized by Airport Customs

The gold that was being smuggled into India was kept in a pouch.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹21 Lakh Seized by Airport Customs | representative pic

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs has thwarted a smuggling bid and has seized over 400 grams of gold worth Rs 21.25 lakh from a passenger at the airport.

According to the Customs, a passenger was examined and gold weighing 417.210 grams in dust form was recovered and seized from him. The gold that was being smuggled into India was kept in a pouch.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Customs Busts ₹2.1 Crore Smuggling Racket, Three Held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: City Suburbs To Get ₹976.71 Crore In District Annual Plan

Mumbai News: City Suburbs To Get ₹976.71 Crore In District Annual Plan

Chhattisgarh News: Congress Sacks Mohan Markam As State President, Appoints Deepak Baij

Chhattisgarh News: Congress Sacks Mohan Markam As State President, Appoints Deepak Baij

Mumbai News: Falling Trees Have Claimed 4 Lives In Last 3 Weeks

Mumbai News: Falling Trees Have Claimed 4 Lives In Last 3 Weeks

Mumbai News: City Reports 69 Cases Of Chikunguniya

Mumbai News: City Reports 69 Cases Of Chikunguniya

Mumbai: BMC Spends ₹3L Per Day On Beach Cleaning

Mumbai: BMC Spends ₹3L Per Day On Beach Cleaning