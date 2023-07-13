Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹21 Lakh Seized by Airport Customs | representative pic

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs has thwarted a smuggling bid and has seized over 400 grams of gold worth Rs 21.25 lakh from a passenger at the airport.

According to the Customs, a passenger was examined and gold weighing 417.210 grams in dust form was recovered and seized from him. The gold that was being smuggled into India was kept in a pouch.