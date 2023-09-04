Mumbai News: Gokhale Bridge Opening Stares at Yet Another Delay | File pic

Mumbai: Even though the BMC has expedited the work of Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri, they are likely to miss the deadline of opening one arm by November. The roadblocks coming in the way include demolition of structures and huge hoardings which are obstructing crane movement. Also, the launching, sliding and lowering of girders will be possible only when the Western Railway undertakes train blocks. So, the bridge may partially open in the first week of December, said civic sources.

Citizens: Delay is the result of miscommunication

The civic officials along with local MLA Ameet Satam visited the construction site of the crucial east-west connector on Monday. They discussed the urgency of demolishing structures adjacent to the work site before commencing the assembly of girders. However, the citizens averred that the probable delay is the result of miscommunication between the local ward office and the bridges department. The civic officials have requested police protection to carry out the demolition of the structures as they have now received permission from the civic authority. As per the senior official of K East ward ward, there are 33 structures out of which 19 are commercial while nine are residential but not authorised. The remaining four eligible structures will be given alternate accommodation.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale said, “We have requested the WR for arranging mega blocks for launching, sliding and lowering of girders. If that's done on time, we will be able to open one arm of the bridge by the end of November.” As per the officials, they will require 30 days for assembling the girder and another 15 days for launching, pushing the heavy-duty infra towards the north side and then lowering it down. They will also need 40 days for concretisation and opening of the bridge.

However, Dhaval Shah, Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens Association founder, said, “Our prediction is that one arm of the bridge will open in the third week of December while the opening of the second side will happen mid-next year.” Earlier, the BMC had assured to open one arm of the bridge by Diwali.

Read Also Mumbai News: Gokhale Bridge Materials Undergo Lab Tests

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)