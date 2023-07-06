 Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money Intact
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money Intact

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money Intact

The incident occurred on Monday night when the man realised he had forgotten his bag and immediately approached the police to report the missing item.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money Intact | Representational Image/Pixabay

Mumbai: In a fortunate turn of events, a 38-year-old man named Alpesh Dinesh Lapsia from Ghatkopar, Mumbai, accidentally left his bag containing Rs. 42.15 lakhs in a taxi while traveling from Gulalwadi to his residence. Prompt action by the Pant Nagar police led to the successful retrieval of the bag with the money intact.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Lapsia realised he had forgotten his bag and immediately approached the police to report the missing item. He informed the police that he had taken the taxi from Gulalwadi via the Eastern Express Highway to reach Ghatkopar. Senior police inspector Ravidatta Sawant swiftly formed a team, headed by crime investigating officer Sagar Khondre, to handle the case. The team initiated efforts to locate cameras along the route that the taxi might have passed, aiming to identify the vehicle's number plate. However, due to heavy rains, their initial attempts proved unsuccessful.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Army Man, Wife Lost & Found Bag With Rs 20L Jewellery In An Hour
article-image

CCTV camera helps police locate bag

Undeterred, the team extended their search to areas covered by the VP Road police station, JJ police station, and Dongri police station, hoping to find footage from government and private cameras. Finally, a CCTV camera in the Wadi Bunder area captured the number of the taxi.

Collaborating with the traffic police, the police officers utilized an e-challan machine to access the vehicle's registration details and the owner's contact number. The registered owner was identified as Mithlesh Yadav, residing in the Tulsiwadi area of Tardeo. The police promptly reached Yadav's location, where they found the bag safely preserved. Subsequently, the bag and its contents were returned to Lapsia. Notably, Lapsia expressed his satisfaction and gratitude for the safe return of his money, stating that he had no complaints against Yadav. As a result, no case was registered in this matter, as confirmed by the police.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Man Returns Lost Bag Found On Street To Its Rightful Owner
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Traffic Woes Continue to Plague Mumbai Amid Delayed Monsoon: Chaos at Key City Routes

Traffic Woes Continue to Plague Mumbai Amid Delayed Monsoon: Chaos at Key City Routes

FPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses as WhatsApp Executive, Dupes Elderly Man

FPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses as WhatsApp Executive, Dupes Elderly Man

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money...

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Sextorts ₹30,000 From Businessman

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Sextorts ₹30,000 From Businessman

Mumbai: Uddhav’s Trusted man to Coordinate SIT’s Probe into ₹12,000 Cr Covid scam

Mumbai: Uddhav’s Trusted man to Coordinate SIT’s Probe into ₹12,000 Cr Covid scam