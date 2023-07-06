Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money Intact

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Man Forgets Bag with ₹42.15 Lakh in Taxi, Police Retrieve and Return Money Intact | Representational Image/Pixabay

Mumbai: In a fortunate turn of events, a 38-year-old man named Alpesh Dinesh Lapsia from Ghatkopar, Mumbai, accidentally left his bag containing Rs. 42.15 lakhs in a taxi while traveling from Gulalwadi to his residence. Prompt action by the Pant Nagar police led to the successful retrieval of the bag with the money intact.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Lapsia realised he had forgotten his bag and immediately approached the police to report the missing item. He informed the police that he had taken the taxi from Gulalwadi via the Eastern Express Highway to reach Ghatkopar. Senior police inspector Ravidatta Sawant swiftly formed a team, headed by crime investigating officer Sagar Khondre, to handle the case. The team initiated efforts to locate cameras along the route that the taxi might have passed, aiming to identify the vehicle's number plate. However, due to heavy rains, their initial attempts proved unsuccessful.

CCTV camera helps police locate bag

Undeterred, the team extended their search to areas covered by the VP Road police station, JJ police station, and Dongri police station, hoping to find footage from government and private cameras. Finally, a CCTV camera in the Wadi Bunder area captured the number of the taxi.

Collaborating with the traffic police, the police officers utilized an e-challan machine to access the vehicle's registration details and the owner's contact number. The registered owner was identified as Mithlesh Yadav, residing in the Tulsiwadi area of Tardeo. The police promptly reached Yadav's location, where they found the bag safely preserved. Subsequently, the bag and its contents were returned to Lapsia. Notably, Lapsia expressed his satisfaction and gratitude for the safe return of his money, stating that he had no complaints against Yadav. As a result, no case was registered in this matter, as confirmed by the police.