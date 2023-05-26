 Mumbai News: Ghatkopar man booked for obscene post on cops
The police said that Ghatkopar man posted the comment after the police refused to register an FIR in a matter pertaining to a dispute with his neighbour.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Representative Image/ Twitter

The Pantnagar police have registered a case against a 59-year-old twitter user for posting obscene comments against women police officers. The police said that Ramchandra Ambradkar, a resident of Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Colony, posted the comment after the police refused to register an FIR in a matter pertaining to a dispute with his neighbour.

He wasn’t satisfied that the police only registered a non-cognisable offence in the matter. While making obscene comments, he also tagged the Mumbai police’s twitter handle.

In his tweet, Ambradkar also asked people to not expect any kind of help from the police and especially no help from the police helpline.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. He was also summoned to the police station and was served a notice under the Code for Criminal Procedure.

HSC board exam results: Girls outperform boys in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai News: PMC appeals to visitors to not feed fish junk food at Wadale Lake

Mumbai Rains: City witnesses light rainfall on Friday morning, netizens share videos & photos on...

Deputy CM Fadnavis: Banks to face action for denying agricultural loans for want of CIBIL score

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chalks out plans for Pulse Polio vaccination campaign on Sunday

