Mumbai News: Fresh Bids For BEST Electric Double-Decker Buses

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, has blacklisted CAUSIS E-Mobility Private Limited for its failure to deliver 700 electric double-decker buses as per the awarded contract. Consequently, BEST has decided to float a fresh tender for the supply of these buses. The decision was announced by Vijay Singhal, the General Manager of BEST, on Monday.

Under the original tender, BEST had invited bids for the supply of 900 electric double-decker buses in January 2022, out of which 200 were awarded to Switch Mobility and 700 to CAUSIS E-Mobility Private Limited. While Switch Mobility has already commenced supplying the buses, with a dozen double-decker buses already in service, CAUSIS E-Mobility has failed to deliver a single bus to date.

Blacklisting aimed at ensuring timely and efficient provision of buses

Singhal emphasized that the blacklisting of CAUSIS E-Mobility is aimed at ensuring the timely and efficient provision of buses to the citizens of Mumbai. The decision underscores BEST's commitment to increasing the fleet size, with plans to introduce approximately 2,500 more buses in a phased manner by March. This will bring the total number of buses in BEST's fleet to 5,500, up from the current 3,100 buses.

New air-conditioned single-decker buses starting in October

In addition to the double-decker buses, BEST has also announced the introduction of new air-conditioned single-decker buses starting in October. Currently, BEST operates around 3100 buses, with passenger congestion being a pressing concern due to the reduced number of buses in service.

“In May of the previous year, a contract for 2,100 electric single-decker AC buses was awarded by BEST. However, the project was put on hold due to a petition filed by Tata Motors in the Supreme Court, challenging its eligibility. The appellate court subsequently cleared the way for the project, and the supply of the 2,100 buses will commence in October, with the entire fleet expected to be operational by March" said an official of BEST.