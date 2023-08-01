 Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Assaulting With Weapons Over Parking Spot
Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Assaulting With Weapons Over Parking Spot

The accused were identified as Sandip Chauhan, Pawan Chauhan, Tarun Sharma, and Shubhan Sharma. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Kandivali police arrested four individuals on July 30 for allegedly causing hurt with dangerous weapons after an altercation arose between two groups over a parking spot at Lal Tiwari Road in Lalji Pada in Kandivali West.

According to the police, Sandip Chavhan, 22, a casting businessman, and Tarun Sharma, 35, an employee of a private company, parked their motorcycle in front of Shivbachhan Chauhan’s shop at 9:55 pm on July 30. Shivbachhan Chauhan objected to the parking and an fight broke out. Chauhan and his friends allegedly beat both complainants and their relatives with an iron rod and cement blocks. The accused were identified as Sandip Chauhan, Pawan Chauhan, Tarun Sharma, and Shubhan Sharma. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

