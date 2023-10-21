 Mumbai News: Former Top Cop Meets Uddhav,  Speculation Rife
Pande was Mumbai Police Commissioner during the MVA government under Thackeray

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pande | ANI

Mumbai: Former state police chief Sanjay Pande met former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Friday. The meeting, which lasted for well over an hour, has raised several eyebrows in the power circle.

Though what transpired at the meeting is a mystery, the meeting has led to several speculations.

Pande was Mumbai Police Commissioner during the MVA government under Thackeray. However, after he retired from the service in 2022, he was arrested in July 2022 in a case of phone tapping of a few officials and employees of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The CBI and the ED had arrested him after his company had hacked the systems at NSE to tap the phones. Pande was later released on bail by the Delhi HC.

Pande is also said to have tried to pressurise Parambeer Singh to withdraw his complaint against Anil Deshmukh when he was the state police chief.

article-image

