Mumbai News: For Rape Victim's Safety, HC Junks Man's Bail Plea

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant bail to a man, who allegedly raped and assaulted his lover, noting that the “violent nature of the assault” gives an impression that if he is released on bail, he might harm the victim further. The incident occurred in a hotel room on May 8, 2023, and since then the man, a Haryana resident, has been behind the bars.

In his bail plea, the accused contended that they were in a consensual relationship and that the case was registered due to a quarrel between them. In the FIR lodged for rape and attempt to murder, the police claimed that the man “brutally assaulted” the victim.

Representing the accused, Advocates Sujit Shelar and Beeria Bajwa submitted that both of them are Haryana residents and had come to Mumbai for work purposes. The duo was in the hotel room when a quarrel erupted between them. However, the incident was “blown out proportion” by the woman, said the advocates, asserting that her wounds were categorised as “simple injuries”. This indicates that the man never had any intention to brutally assault her, they argued.

Read Also Bombay HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Trio Among 11 Accused In Cotton Green Flat Scam Case

Advocate Ninad Muzumdar, appearing for the woman, submitted that there is sufficient material on record to demonstrate the “violent and brutal nature of the assault”. He pointed out that the hotel employee said in his statement that he used the master key to enter the room when the woman raised hue and cry. Quoting the employee, the advocate further said that he saw blood stains all over the room, with blood oozing out of the woman’s mouth and other body parts.

Refusing to grant bail, the HC said that it is “not impressed” with the man’s contention that injuries were classified as simple injuries. Also, another factor that needs to be considered is that the man is from Haryana and that he could drag the legal recourse by going back to his state.

“Merely because the applicant has remained behind bars since May 8, 2023, cannot be a ground for releasing him on a bail, considering the serious allegations, which are corroborated by the material available on record,” Justice Manish Pitale said on June 10.