Mumbai News: Food delivery boy arrested by police for snatching mobile phone

Representational image | Screengrab

A 30-year-old food delivery man was arrested by the police for allegedly snatching high-end mobile phones and gold chains. According to the police, a total of six cases have been registered against the accused at several police stations, including Tilak Nagar and Pant Nagar police stations.The accused is identified as Nadeem Khan, a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi, who stays with his parents and wife. The matter had surfaced on May 24, when a woman approached the police alleging that her phone was snatched by an unknown man when she was in the Ghatkopar east area. During investigation analyzing CCTV footage, the police found the accused picking up a delivery from a restaurant in Govandi. They collected his whereabouts from the restaurant and nearby places.

Mobile thief arrested

The police arrested Khan on Saturday and seized two iPhones and two Samsung phones from him. While one of the Samsung phones belonged to the complainant, another one belonged to someone in the Pant Nagar police jurisdiction. To the police's surprise, a person had approached the Pant Nagar police on May 23 about her phone being snatched by a man wearing a food delivery uniform.

Further Investigations

Khan said that he had financial trouble at home and the salary from the delivery job wasn't enough to him or his family. A case has been registered against Khan under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are at present interrogating to find out more about the past robberies that he did.