Mumbai News: First Suspected Death Due to Leptospirosis in City

Mumbai: The city witnessed its first suspected leptospirosis death on June 23. A 38-year-old man was admitted to the civic-run BYL Nair hospital after he complained of high-grade fever and symptoms related to leptospirosis. As per the sources, the patient had a history of wading through stagnant water due to which he started getting symptoms and was admitted to the hospital.

However, the death by the said illness will be confirmed later by the death review committee of the BMC after they analyse all medical history of the patient.

Rise in other diseases

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in dengue, swine flu and hepatitis cases last month compared to cases reported in May this year. Other monsoon-related ailments such as malaria, gastroenteritis, leptospirosis and chikungunya have increased marginally during the same period.

According to the statistics, Mumbai recorded 353 dengue cases in June compared to 119 cases in May. Similarly, there has been an increase in hepatitis cases to 141 from 119 recorded during the same period, followed by 90 H1N1 cases in last month compared to 62 recorded in May. Zero monsoon-related deaths have been reported from January to June this year.

Dr Daksha Shah, a newly-appointed Executive Health official, BMC said that they will be implementing dengue, malaria ‘Rapid Detection’ campaign with the cooperation of private hospitals, laboratory clinics and medical professionals for early detection of cases. Moreover, they have issued circular to private hospitals directing them to report dengue and malaria cases to civic health department.

Trying to curb monsoon-ailments in the city

“We are following the guidelines of Covid to curb monsoon-ailments in the city with an aim of providing timely treatment and saving a life. However there will be a rise in a number of patients due to aggressive search operations and early detection of cases,” she said.

The civic body is also conducting awareness campaigns regularly at all levels. However, often diseases such as dengue-malaria are not diagnosed early and these diseases become more severe and can even be fatal in some cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Health said they have been directed to carry out the anti-Dengue Malaria campaign more effectively on the lines of the fight against covid. Under this, it has been directed to search for the patients with symptoms of dengue and malaria and mandatory conduct medical tests. Moreover, they have also directed all the covid war-room to be active in the prevention of dengue, malaria and other monsoon ailments.

“All measures are being taken on the lines of covid guidelines. If the patients diagnosed with dengue and malaria should take medicine on time and there should be 'telephonic follow-up'. All the private labs should submit dengue and malaria reports,” he said.

