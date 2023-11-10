Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Gives Lessons On Safe Diwali | representational pic/ PTI

Mumbai: To prevent such fire incidents during Diwali, the Mumbai fire brigade has started an awareness campaign, especially focusing on slums and chawls, to educate the citizens to celebrate the festival with precautions. So far, the fire officials have conducted 167 lectures across the city. On an average, 150 fire cases are reported during four-five days of Diwali.

Fire accidents and blazes amid excitements

In the midst of excitement, revellers unknowingly invite fire accidents and blazes may occur during bursting of firecrackers, lighting diyas and lamps and using electric illumination. The night of Laxmi pooja witnesses widespread bursting of crackers. As per fire officials, on an average 30-40 fire mishaps are recorded on this day. In order to avoid such incidents, the fire officials are visiting slums and chawls in their respective areas.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said, “Our station officers daily conduct two hours of lectures in slums and chawls, and sensitise people about safety measures while celebrating Diwali. We will continue the campaign throughout the festival. We are also releasing dos and don'ts for the citizens in this regard.”

As per the Bombay High Court directions, BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to Mumbaikars to burst crackers only from 8pm to 10pm. He has also requested citizens to opt for low-polluting crackers to reduce air and noise pollution. Also, special ward-level teams will be deployed to ensure adherence to the HC's order.

Pointers :

Dos

Wear thick cotton clothes, footwear while bursting firecrackers

They should be kept away from children

Kids should burst crackers in presence of adults

Keep a bucket full of water nearby; in case of burns, immediately pour plenty of clean water on injury



Dont's

Firecrackers should not be burst inside building or on staircase

Avoid using matchsticks or lighters to light crackers

Also avoid spots like overhead electric wires or tall buildings

Don't place lamps near window curtains

Don't burst crackers near electric wires, gas pipelines or parking lots

