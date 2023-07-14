 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Worli Building; None Injured
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Worli Building; None Injured

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Shivtej Building located on Shivneri Marg in Worli earlier today, prompting a swift response from the authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 12:40 PM.

According to initial reports, the fire originated in a room on the third floor of the seven-story building. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. Firefighters and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and the fire was successfully brought under control by 12:59 PM, just over an hour after the incident was reported. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries thus far. 

article-image

