 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla Godown, Efforts To Douse Flames Underway; Visuals Surface
A total of 10 fire tenders have arrived on the spot to douse the fire.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area in the early hours of Thursday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade. A total of 10 fire tenders have arrived on the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Recent Fire Incident

Earlier a fire broke out on the 13th floor of a high-rise building in the Dadar area of Mumbai last week, leaving an elderly dead. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Sachin Patkar.

"The fire broke out at 8:37 am today. The blaze was reported on the 13th floor of the Raintree building located at Hindu Colony, Gully No-2, in Dadar (East). The high-rise has a total of 15 floors," an official said adding that the 60-year-old resident was reported to have inhaled toxic smoke from the fire.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Highrise In Dadar
article-image

