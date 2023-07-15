Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Industrial Estate At Marol Naka, Andheri East

Representative Image

A fire broke out in an open gala at the Mittal Industrial Estate in Marol Naka, Andheri East on Saturday evening. Firefighting operations were carried out for two hours, and the fire was successfully extinguished by 9:15 pm. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, according to a fire official.

The incident occurred in gala no. A/111, located in a ground plus one upper-floored industrial estate, at around 7 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, ward officials from K east, and the Mumbai police swiftly responded to the scene. The fire was categorized as a level-1 (minor) fire by the fire brigade at 7:10 pm.

"The fire was confined to an area of approximately 600 square feet and affected the electric wiring, electric installations, office records, stock of clothes, computer, printer, AC unit, wooden partition, and office furniture. The flames also spread to the wooden partition and stock of clothes stored in the loft of the open gala. The fire has been brought under control, and cooling operations are currently underway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported," stated the fire official. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the fire brigade.

