Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Girgaon Residential Building; None Injured

Mumbai: A level 1 fire was reported in a residential building located at Breach Candy Apartment at Bhulabhai Desai Road in Girgaon on Thursday evening.

The fire, which erupted on the 11th floor of the 15-story building, was primarily confined to the electric wiring, installations, household articles, beds, and clothes.

Upon receiving the information, multiple agencies swiftly mobilized to the scene. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), along with the police, ward staff, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) personnel, and 108 ambulances, responded promptly to ensure the situation was under control.

As per the preliminary report, there have been no injuries. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, while the MFB and other agencies concerned continue to assess the extent of the damage caused by the incident.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly)